Kim Seon Ho sends fans into a frenzy as he teases the next episode of 'Amazing Saturday'

Kim Seon Ho sent fans into a frenzy as he teases the upcoming episode of tvN's 'Amazing Saturday'.

As previously reported, the actor and Heize will be featuring as guests on the next episode of the show as a friend of Moon Se Yoon and Taeyeon. Shortly after the show on December 19th, a preview clip for the upcoming episode aired which sent Kim Seon Ho's fans into a frenzy as he showed off his visual with a brushed back hairstyle in a well-fitted suit.

Check out the preview of tvN's 'Amazing Saturday' episode featuring the actor and R&B singer as guests above. Will you be tuning in on December 26 at 7:40 PM KST?

