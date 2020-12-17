9

GOT7's Jackson & JJ Lin drop the full MV for their emotional collab '過 (Should've Let Go)'

GOT7's Jackson and JJ Lin have dropped the official MV for their brand new collaboration single, "過 (Should've Let Go)"!

The emotional ballad track reflects on some of the regretful aspects of life, moments we wish we could repeat or turn back. The MV also tells the story of two parallel moments, with the symbol of the bus representing the flow of time and space. As the stories unfold, Jackson and JJ Lin deliver a moving duet with their soothing vocals. 

Check out the MV for yourself above!

