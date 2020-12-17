ENHYPEN try to break out in 'Let Me In (20 CUBE)' MV teaser

ENHYPEN have dropped their next music video teaser for "Let Me In (20 CUBE)"!



In the MV teaser, ENHYPEN find themselves entrapped until they finally decide to break out. "Let Me In (20 CUBE)" is a track from the boy group's debut album 'Border: Day One', which featured "Given-Taken" as its title song, and it's set to drop on December 21 KST.



Check out ENHYPEN's "Let Me In (20 CUBE)" MV teaser above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.

