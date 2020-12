Rookie girl group Cignature participated in their first ever OST release since debut, for MBC every1's ongoing drama 'Please Don't Date Him'.

Titled "Dream", Cignature's OST Part. 5 for 'Please Don't Date Him' is a medium-tempo pop genre, comparing the newly developing feelings of love toward someone to a dream in the calm of night.

Meanwhile, MBC every1's 'Please Don't Date Him' starring Song Ha Yoon, U-KISS's Jun, A Pink's Bomi, and more airs every Tuesday nights.