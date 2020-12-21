Song Kang answers questions about 'Sweet Home' season 2 + friendship with co-star Lee Do Hyun

In light of the worldwide premiere of his Netflix original K-thriller series 'Sweet Home' this past weekend, lead actor Song Kang took part in a press interview about his time working on the set, his character portrayal, and more.

First, Song Kang discussed his portrayal of the lonely high school student Hyun Soo, traumatized by his past experiences being bullied. In 'Sweet Home', a line which went, "Handsome guys don't get bullied, do they?" garnered attention among viewers. In response to this, Song Kang recalled that the director also felt that for Hyun Soo to appear "less handsome" was important. "There was a lot of special makeup involved, like freckles, blood streaks, and scars."

About his powerful ending scene, Song Kang said, "I didn't particularly work out during filming. When I had long, unkempt hair, I slouched my shoulders, and after I cut my hair, I straightened them up. But I did lose weight during the course of filming. When I started, I was around 70 kg, but at the end I was 65 kg. It wasn't necessarily because the filming was hard. I was engrossed in how to portray my character the whole time."

Next, Song Kang talked about working with his co-star Lee Do Hyun, who is just one year younger than him. "Because we are around the same age, Do Hyun and I connected really well and we got to talk about our acting a lot. In this story, we had a relationship that was controlling and being controlled, but I would like to work with Do Hyun again in a different story where we work together. Like really good friends. I think a relationship like Hye Young and Sun Oh from 'Love Alarm' might be good," Song Kang revealed.

Finally, Song Kang answered the question of whether or not Netflix would be working on season 2 of 'Sweet Home'. The actor commented, "I haven't really heard anything specific. The understanding was that there would be another season if season 1 was well-received." Many of Song Kang's fans, it seemed, were concerned about the actor being able to finish filming for season 2 of 'Sweet Home' before his due mandatory military enlistment date. "Of course I have to enlist when my time comes, because it is a duty. For now, I plan to focus on my productions, and then I'll be ready to carry out my service," he stated.

Meanwhile, Song Kang will be greeting viewers very soon once again with season 2 of his Netflix original youth drama series, 'Love Alarm'.