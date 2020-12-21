Labelmates Kim Woo Seok, Lee Jin Hyuk, & MCND to make back to back comebacks in early 2021

According to an exclusive media outlet report on December 22, TOP Media artists Kim Woo Seok, Lee Jin Hyuk, and MCND will be making back to back comebacks in early 2021.

First, the label's youngest rookie group MCND will ring in the New Year with n early January comeback. Afterward, UP10TION member/solo artist Kim Woo Seok also plans on returning with a new album in January, marking his first new music release in approximately 8 months.

Lat but not least, fellow UP10TION member/solo artist Lee Jin Hyuk will be third up in line shortly after MCND and Kim Woo Seok's music releases. All three teams are currently busy with preparations for their early 2021 comebacks, the report stated.

Stay tuned for more details on Kim Woo Seok, Lee Jin Hyuk, and MCND's comeback plans.

