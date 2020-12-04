BTS have revealed an official trailer for 'Break the Silence: The Movie Commentary Package'.
In the trailer, the BTS members share commentary on their documentary film 'Break the Silence: The Movie'. Fans will get to see the group's reactions as they watch the movie for the first time in the 'Commentary Package' release for the movie.
Check out BTS' official trailer above, and make sure to turn on the English captions.
BTS reveal official trailer for 'Break the Silence: The Movie Commentary Package'
