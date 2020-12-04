8

5

Teaser
Posted by germainej 42 minutes ago

BTS reveal official trailer for 'Break the Silence: The Movie Commentary Package'

AKP STAFF

BTS have revealed an official trailer for 'Break the Silence: The Movie Commentary Package'.

In the trailer, the BTS members share commentary on their documentary film 'Break the Silence: The Movie'. Fans will get to see the group's reactions as they watch the movie for the first time in the 'Commentary Package' release for the movie.

Check out BTS' official trailer above, and make sure to turn on the English captions.

  1. BTS
  2. BREAK THE SILENCE
2 884 Share 62% Upvoted

0

sshreyaa925 pts 31 minutes ago 0
31 minutes ago

Bighit I'm broke now!😭💜 They look so happy in this vid tho💜🥺

Share

0

Mei_Matsumoto-25,096 pts 37 minutes ago 0
37 minutes ago

[+] This user has a poor community rating, click here to read this comment.

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

Big Bang, G-Dragon, BTS
The Double Standards Against G-Dragon?
14 hours ago   65   23,361

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND