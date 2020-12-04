Watch Day 3 of '2020 Melon Music Awards' Live!

Day 3 of the '2020 Melon Music Awards' is live!



Fans can expect interviews by Jung Se Woon on tonight's Day 3 airing. The first 2 days of the '2020 Melon Music Awards' brought together hosts Jaejae, AB6IX's Daehwi, ONF's Wyatt, and Golden Child's Jangjun for an idol panel, where they discussed the year in K-Pop. DAY6, Gaho, and Leenalchi also performed live.



The final day main ceremony taking place on December 5 will feature performances by BTS, TWICE, Seventeen, NCT, Stray Kids, and more.



Check out Day 3 of the '2020 MMA' live above, and stay tuned for allkpop's wrap-up of the winners.



