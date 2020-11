Seventeen's "HOME;RUN" has taken #1 for the unaired episode of 'Inkigayo.'

'Inkigayo' did not air today due to the live broadcast of the 2020 'KBO Wild Card series' Game 1. However, as usual, the show announced its rankings — and Seventeen's latest single ended up on top this week.



With 6,889 total points, the group beat out Im Chang Jung and MAMAMOO, who had a total of 7641 and 4532, respectively.

Congratulations to Seventeen on this week's 'Inkigayo' win!