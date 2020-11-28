BTS win #1 + Performances from November 28th 'Show! Music Core'!

MBC's 'Show! Music Core' is back for its weekly show featuring performances by your favorite artists!



On this week's episode, soloist An Da-Eun made her debut with "I Was Young and I Wanted To Say I Was Sorry", NCT U came back with "90's Love" and "Work It", Henry returned with "Radio", AKMU made a comeback with "Happening", CNBLUE came back with "Then, Now and Forever",and UP10TION also made their follow-up comeback with "Destiny". PENTAGON's Hui and ASTRO's MJ presented a special stage with "Boyish Sensibility" as well.



As for the winners, BTS, Lim Chang Jung, and Jang Bum Joon were the nominees, but it was BTS who took the win with "Life Goes On". Congratulations to BTS!



Performances also included BTOB 4U, Stray Kids, TREASURE, aespa, BAE173, Natty, and Wooh!ah!.

Check out the performances below!



WINNER



DEBUT: An Da-Eun - I Was Young and I Wanted To Say I Was Sorry

COMEBACK: NCT U - Work It

COMEBACK: NCT U - 90's Love

COMEBACK: UP10TION - Destiny

SPECIAL STAGE: PENTAGON's Hui with ASTRO's MJ - Boyish Sensibility



COMEBACK: Henry





COMEBACK: CNBLUE





COMEBACK: AKMU

BTOB 4U

STRAY KIDS

TREASURE

AESPA

BAE173

Natty

woo!ah!

NORAZO