Taemin is princely in white in 'Never Gonna Dance Again' teaser images

Taemin has revealed his latest teaser images for 'Never Gonna Dance Again'.



In the teasers, the SHINee member is princely in white as he walks through the forest. He'll be dropping 'Never Gonna Dance Again: Act 2', which is the second part of his last album that ranked at #1 on music charts, on November 9 KST.



What do you think of Taemin's latest teasers?

