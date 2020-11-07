Seventeen reveal 'party on board' MV for 'HOME;RUN'

Seventeen have revealed the 'party on board' music video for "HOME;RUN".



In the MV, Seventeen get in tuxedos and perform on a cruise ship. "HOME;RUN" is the title song of the group's special album '; [Semicolon]', and the lyrics offer support and consolation to young people who are currently struggling.



Watch Seventeen's "HOME;RUN" 'party on board' MV above and their previous MV here if you missed it.



