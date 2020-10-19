49

Music Video
Posted by danisurst AKP STAFF 1 day ago

Seventeen encourages fans to kick back and enjoy their youth in charismatic MV for 'HOME;RUN'

AKP STAFF

Seventeen is back with a new album!

On October 19 KST, the Pledis Entertainment boy group unveiled their special album '; [Semicolon],' which includes title track "HOME;RUN."

The theme of the album is based around the 'slight rest' of the semicolon, telling their young fans who are constantly on the move to rest a little and enjoy their youth. Similarly, title track "HOME;RUN" is a cheerful pop track with a striking sound and lyrics offering support and consolation to young people who are currently struggling.

Meanwhile, '; [Semicolon]' enjoyed a successful presale period, having surpassed the group's 7th mini album 'Heng:garæ's presale with over 1.1 million copies reserved.

Check out the music video for "HOME;RUN' above!

quark1239511,961 pts 21 hours ago 0
21 hours ago

This concept is amazing. The song was even better than I expected. Seventeen only makes bops.

svt-fan-2 pts 24 hours ago 0
24 hours ago

The song is fire

