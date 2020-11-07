Goo Hye Sun reveals her private workspace where she creates a $44,567 art piece

Goo Hye Sun revealed her private workspace where she creates a 50,000,000 KRW(~$44,567) art piece on MBC's 'Omniscient Interfering View'.

On November 7th episode of the popular variety show, Goo Hye Sun shared her life as an artist in her modern and cozy workspace. She showed off her artistic talents and revealed that she sold all 25 paintings in an art exhibition held in Paris.

Regarding the value of the sold paintings, she commented, "It was held as a charitable event. I donated all proceeds from my exhibition and I believe that's why many people bought my artworks at high prices. It was about 50,000,000KRW per piece."



Check out the clip above and screenshots from the episode below.