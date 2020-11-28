Kang Daniel gives straightforward advice about weight loss to fans

Kang Daniel gave straightforward advice about weight loss to fans.



For his latest YouTube video, the former Wanna One star held a 'Kang Daniel's Counseling Center' special, and he's drawing attention for his honest, straightforward advice to fans and his official fan club DANITY. When one fan said they were worried about gaining weight, Kang Daniel expressed,"Just buy pants that fit you."



As for an easy way to lose belly fat, he responded, "There's no easy way to lose belly fat. If I eat a lot during winter, I get belly fat too. I don't think there's an easy way."



Watch Kang Daniel's latest YouTube video above, and make sure to turn on the English captions.