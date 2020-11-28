43

Kang Daniel gives straightforward advice about weight loss to fans

AKP STAFF

Kang Daniel gave straightforward advice about weight loss to fans.

For his latest YouTube video, the former Wanna One star held a 'Kang Daniel's Counseling Center' special, and he's drawing attention for his honest, straightforward advice to fans and his official fan club DANITY. When one fan said they were worried about gaining weight, Kang Daniel expressed,"Just buy pants that fit you."

As for an easy way to lose belly fat, he responded, "There's no easy way to lose belly fat. If I eat a lot during winter, I get belly fat too. I don't think there's an easy way." 

Watch Kang Daniel's latest YouTube video above, and make sure to turn on the English captions. 

19

lixetox46 pts
20 hours ago

Better than pushing people to starve

6

quark1239514,834 pts
17 hours ago

You love to see it. 🥰

misc.
Check out Winners of the '2020 Asia Artist Awards'!
17 hours ago   171   84,747
misc.
misc.
Lisa, Cheng Xiao, EVERGLOW, Lay, Victoria, Jackson, Gugudan, Kyulkyung, The8, UNIQ
The Most Popular Kpop Idols in China
1 day ago   57   67,980

