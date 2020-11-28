BTOB Sungjae's wealthy background gathers attention

Sungjae's wealthy background has gathered attention.



On the November 27th episode of 'Entertainment Relay Live', Sungjae ranked in at #14 on the list of celebrities from wealthy backgrounds. According to the report, the BTOB member's father is the CEO of an IT company in South Korea known to bring in 10 billion Won ($9,049,528 USD) yearly.



Sungjae's maternal grandfather is also known as the first person to import carp into the country, while his grandmother runs a large fishing area.



In other news, Sungjae is carrying out his mandatory military service. He officially enlisted this past May.



Did you know about Sungjae's background?

