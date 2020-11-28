42

Posted by germainej 20 hours ago

BTOB Sungjae's wealthy background gathers attention

Sungjae's wealthy background has gathered attention.

On the November 27th episode of 'Entertainment Relay Live', Sungjae ranked in at #14 on the list of celebrities from wealthy backgrounds. According to the report, the BTOB member's father is the CEO of an IT company in South Korea known to bring in 10 billion Won ($9,049,528 USD) yearly. 

Sungjae's maternal grandfather is also known as the first person to import carp into the country, while his grandmother runs a large fishing area.

In other news, Sungjae is carrying out his mandatory military service. He officially enlisted this past May.

Did you know about Sungjae's background?

  1. BTOB
  2. Sungjae
theharshtruth400 pts 19 hours ago
19 hours ago

I have always been curious does having rich parents somehow influence agencies? Like sponsoring or giving gifts to managers or vocal teachers or something. Lots of rich idols debut tbh so many are rich its just really makes you ask yourself if they bribed the agencies. Then again its not their fault they are born privileged to study abroad, get help with living expenses and having loving parents and money to chase any dream they could possibly want...I am not saying they are not talented or that its bad that they are rich and that they all bribe their way in they just most likely had 24/7 free time to train while poor trainees had to work and study

Ambarkhan100034 pts 19 hours ago
19 hours ago

Wow dayyum honey.

how the hell did i not know this. 😣

misc.
Check out Winners of the '2020 Asia Artist Awards'!
17 hours ago   171   84,747
misc.
