Henry faces whales in 'Radio' MV teaser

Henry has dropped his music video teaser for "Radio".



In the MV teaser, Henry is ready to ride off to the beachside, where he faces whales in the sky. "Radio" is the title track of his third mini album 'Journey', which is out on November 18 KST.



As previously reported, this will mark Henry's first official album release since joining his very own entertainment agency, Monster Entertainment Group. 'Journey' focuses on Henry's personal thoughts and beliefs about life and music.



Watch Henry's "Radio" MV teaser above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.