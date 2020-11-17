1

0

Teaser
Posted by germainej 13 minutes ago

Henry faces whales in 'Radio' MV teaser

AKP STAFF

Henry has dropped his music video teaser for "Radio".

In the MV teaser, Henry is ready to ride off to the beachside, where he faces whales in the sky. "Radio" is the title track of his third mini album 'Journey', which is out on November 18 KST.

As previously reported, this will mark Henry's first official album release since joining his very own entertainment agency, Monster Entertainment Group. 'Journey' focuses on Henry's personal thoughts and beliefs about life and music.

Watch Henry's "Radio" MV teaser above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.

  1. Henry
  2. RADIO
0 121 Share 100% Upvoted
Henry
Henry faces whales in 'Radio' MV teaser
13 minutes ago   0   121
Bling Bling
Bling Bling shine in debut 'G.G.B' MV!
3 hours ago   3   1,608
aespa
aespa announce their official fanclub name
11 hours ago   87   49,979

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND