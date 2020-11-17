Gyuri fires back at netizen who brought up late KARA member Hara

Gyuri fired back at a netizen who brought up late KARA member Hara.



On November 17, Gyuri shared the DM exchange below on Instagram along with the caption, "If you're going to erase it so easily because I responded like this, you shouldn't have done this from the beginning."



The screenshot reveals a random netizen who stated, "You unfollowed Hara... Your personality," referring to late KARA member Hara. Gyuri then responded, "Your personality... Posting things like this because you have nothing else to do... Just take care of your own life."



Gyuri continued, "I don't want to waste mentioning such a worthless comment, but I'm a human being so it's hard to pass it by. It doesn't make a lie true, and I don't know what makes you feel good. Live like a human being. Don't say things so carelessly."



