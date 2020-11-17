Actress Lee Yeon Hee in talks with VAST Entertainment and parting ways with SM Entertainment

Actress Lee Yeon Hee is in talks with VAST Entertainment.



According to reports on November 17, Lee Yeon Hee is leaving SM Entertainment after 19 years, and she's set to sign an exclusive contract with VAST Entertainment, joining top actors like Hyun Bin, Kim Yoon Ji, Stephanie Lee, and Lee Jae Wook.



An insider stated, "Lee Yeon Hee's contract with SM Entertainment will expire soon. She's had meetings with several agencies, and she's currently in discussions with VAST." SM Entertainment confirmed, "Our exclusive contract with actor Lee Yeon Hee is coming to an end. We'll cheer on her activities in the future."



VAST Entertainment also stated, "It's true we're in negotiations, but nothing has been decided."



In other news, Lee Yeon Hee announced she would be tying the knot with a non-celebrity this past May.