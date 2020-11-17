50

Posted by germainej 1 day ago

Actress Lee Yeon Hee in talks with VAST Entertainment and parting ways with SM Entertainment

Actress Lee Yeon Hee is in talks with VAST Entertainment.

According to reports on November 17, Lee Yeon Hee is leaving SM Entertainment after 19 years, and she's set to sign an exclusive contract with VAST Entertainment, joining top actors like Hyun BinKim Yoon JiStephanie Lee, and Lee Jae Wook.

An insider stated, "Lee Yeon Hee's contract with SM Entertainment will expire soon. She's had meetings with several agencies, and she's currently in discussions with VAST." SM Entertainment confirmed, "Our exclusive contract with actor Lee Yeon Hee is coming to an end. We'll cheer on her activities in the future."

VAST Entertainment also stated, "It's true we're in negotiations, but nothing has been decided."

In other news, Lee Yeon Hee announced she would be tying the knot with a non-celebrity this past May.

  1. Lee Yeon Hee
kupid635 pts 1 day ago
1 day ago

I love how people say sm is Shitat managing their artists but a lot of their artists stay with them for several years. Btw hope she is enjoying her honey moon, she got married a few months ago

Nana1998503 pts 1 day ago
1 day ago

I really love her as an actress. Wherever she's going I will still support her. I'm want just her to be happy.

She's a new married.

I'm looking foward her next project ^^

