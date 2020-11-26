9

4

Teaser
Posted by germainej 48 minutes ago

ENHYPEN kick up dust in 'Given-Taken' MV teaser

AKP STAFF

ENHYPEN have dropped their music video teaser for "Given-Taken".

In the MV teaser, ENHYPEN gather together in the desert to kick up dust. "Given-Taken" is the title song of the group's debut album 'Border: Day One', which is set to drop on November 30 KST.

Check out ENHYPEN's "Given-Taken" MV teaser above and their previous MV teaser here if you missed it.

  1. ENHYPEN
  2. GIVEN-TAKEN
2 712 Share 69% Upvoted

0

JayJay148 pts 47 minutes ago 0
47 minutes ago

Looks cool. Already excited about them!

Share

-1

quark1239514,702 pts 36 minutes ago 0
36 minutes ago

I'm telling you this vampire concept is everything.

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

BTS
BTS finally nominated for The GRAMMYs!
2 days ago   224   56,798

allkpop in your Inbox

From Our Shop

Mentor Tee - $BF SALE!
$BF SALE!
Samsan Tech Hoodie - $BF SALE!
$BF SALE!
STAFF Tee - $BF SALE!
$BF SALE!
AGUCCIM TEE - $BF SALE!
$BF SALE!
Danbam Tee - $BF SALE!
$BF SALE!
CEO Tee - $BF SALE!
$BF SALE!
New Message

SEND