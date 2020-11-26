ENHYPEN kick up dust in 'Given-Taken' MV teaser

ENHYPEN have dropped their music video teaser for "Given-Taken".



In the MV teaser, ENHYPEN gather together in the desert to kick up dust. "Given-Taken" is the title song of the group's debut album 'Border: Day One', which is set to drop on November 30 KST.



Check out ENHYPEN's "Given-Taken" MV teaser above and their previous MV teaser here if you missed it.