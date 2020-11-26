GOT7 reveal 'Last Piece' teaser video feat. Yugyeom

GOT7 have revealed their "Last Piece" teaser video featuring Yugyeom.
In the teaser video, Yugyeom appreciates art on the wall and turns around to stare at the viewer. "Last Piece" is one of two title songs from GOT7's upcoming fourth full-length album 'Breath of Love: Last Piece' alongside "Breath", and it's set to drop on November 30 KST.
Watch GOT7's latest "Last Piece" MV teaser above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.
