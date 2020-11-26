19

12

Misc
Posted by germainej 1 hour ago

aespa drop 'Black Mamba' dance practice video

AKP STAFF

aespa have dropped their dance practice video for "Black Mamba".

In the dance practice video, the new SM Entertainment girl group and their dancers go over the slick choreography for their debut track. "Black Mamba" is the new girl group's debut single, and it's about being one of a kind.

Watch aespa's "Black Mamba" dance practice video above and their MV here if you missed it.

  1. aespa
  2. BLACK MAMBA
5 1,458 Share 61% Upvoted

3

anjum-srabony245 pts 53 minutes ago 1
53 minutes ago

um already loving them!!!

Share

1 more reply

0

mastylee120 pts 2 minutes ago 0
2 minutes ago

I do not understand the purpose of release a "dance practice" when it is the only thing they do in music programs, it would be better to "LIVE SINGING PRACTICE".

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

BTS
BTS finally nominated for The GRAMMYs!
2 days ago   224   56,798

allkpop in your Inbox

From Our Shop

Mentor Tee - $BF SALE!
$BF SALE!
Samsan Tech Hoodie - $BF SALE!
$BF SALE!
STAFF Tee - $BF SALE!
$BF SALE!
AGUCCIM TEE - $BF SALE!
$BF SALE!
Danbam Tee - $BF SALE!
$BF SALE!
CEO Tee - $BF SALE!
$BF SALE!
New Message

SEND