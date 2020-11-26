aespa drop 'Black Mamba' dance practice video

aespa have dropped their dance practice video for "Black Mamba".
In the dance practice video, the new SM Entertainment girl group and their dancers go over the slick choreography for their debut track. "Black Mamba" is the new girl group's debut single, and it's about being one of a kind.
Watch aespa's "Black Mamba" dance practice video above and their MV here if you missed it.
