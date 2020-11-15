CIX releases a special dance practice clip for 'Move My Body'

CIX has revealed the dance practice video for "Move My Body".

The boy group has been promoting actively with their latest title track "Jungle". On November 16, they unveiled the dance practice video for "Move My Body", the b-side track which had been performed as part of their comeback stages. This choreography flaunts a different style from "Jungle", but with moves that are just as powerful!

Check out the video above, in which the members also have fun casually. What do you think of this b-side track?