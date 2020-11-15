A fan of f(x)'s Victoria allegedly waits 10 years to become moderator of 'Anti Victoria Bar', then deletes 15,000+ hate posts from the page

A fan of Victoria is an 'imposter Among Us', they say.



Recently, reports surfaced that a fan of f(x)'s Victoria has allegedly gone undercover for ten years as an active member of the anti-site 'Anti Victoria Bar', until she became the website's moderator. According to the reports, the fan had remained as a loyal user simply to achieve her ultimate goal, which was to eventually mass-delete hate posts about Victoria.

#Trending! A #VictoriaSong fan reportedly went undercover for 10 years as a user on "Anti Victoria Bar", eventually became moderator of the forum last week, and has since deleted all 15,000+ hate posts from the page!#SongQian #宋茜 pic.twitter.com/3ndoqny03A — Trending Weibo (@TrendingWeibo) November 13, 2020

The posts allegedly amounted up to over 15,000 entries, making the fan's mission extremely "successful".

Fans who learned of this rather unexpectedly happening called the user "an imposter 'Among Us'", making hilarious references to the popular game online!

Some reactions include: