f(x)'s Krystal talks about the difference between her body weight as an idol and as an actress

f(x)'s Krystal talked about the difference in her body weight as an actress.

In a recent interview, Krystal opened up about her debut image as a girl group idol. She expressed that she used to be incredibly thin, but that the nature of her work back then had naturally kept that weight maintenance.

"When you work as a singer, you're extremely busy and tired so that you naturally lose your appetite. There's a reason why they are thin. I used to be really thin. But if I had this weight back then, I wouldn't have been considered beautiful," said Krystal.

However, she also added that she never had a negative feeling about having debuted at an early age. Krystal was only sixteen-years-old when she made her debut, but she says that there were "many positives" to having entered the field as a young person.

"There were many things I learned by entering the society early on. I was able to start early, do it for a long time, and meet great people while staying in contact with my schoolmates. I used to be extremely shy back then, but my work also helped me overcome that barrier," said the idol-actress. "When people used to recognize me while I was eating tteokbokki, I would simply nod and smile (laughs)."



In a positive manner, Krystal concluded that she did "everything that she could do as a student" back then. In related news, Krystal recently made her big-screen debut through the film 'More Than Family', playing the role of a pregnant college student.

