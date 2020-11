The popular 'League of Legends' girl group K/DA has dropped an official concept video for their latest single, "I'll Show You"!

For this single, K/DA enlisted the help of TWICE members Jihyo, Sana, Nayeon, and Chaeyoung, as well as Bekuh BOOM and Anika Wells. Can you imagine these ladies personifying the virtual members of K/DA - Ahri, Evelynn, Akali, and Kai’Sa?

Whether you're a fan of gaming or K-Pop, you have to check out K/DA's "I'll Show You" above!