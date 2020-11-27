8

Posted by beansss

Netizens are blown away by Suzy's recent surprise acoustic cover of Anne Marie's '2002'

AKP STAFF

Netizens were completely blown away by Suzy's latest surprise cover video!

Earlier this week, Suzy shared a surprise video via her personal Instagram, where she delivered a lovely acoustic rendition of Anne Marie's "2002"! Suzy not only melted listeners with her clear and melodic voice, but also her soothing, rhythmic guitar skills. 

Suzy's 'Start Up' co-star Yoo Soo Bin was seen commenting on Suzy's impressive musicianship in the post, as well as Urban Zakapa's Jo Hyun Ah, YB's Yoon Do Hyun, and more. Suzy's loyal fans were of course over the moon after the amazing cover, commenting, "OMG Best day ever", "I can't believe this! Thank you singer and guitarist Suzy", "Heavenly voice... please sing more and more and more and more for us", "Your sweet voice is literally amazing!", and more. 

Listen for yourself below!

