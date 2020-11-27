5

GOT7 share the 'Last Piece' of their comeback teasers ahead of 4th full album release

GOT7 have unveiled 7 chic jacket cover images of each of their members, as they gear up for the release of their 4th full album 'Breath of Love: Last Piece'!

GOT7's 'Breath of Love: Last Piece' will be out this November 30 at 6 PM KST. The group is returning with double title tracks "Breath" and "Last Piece", already having garnered explosive fan reactions with their stunning "Breath" pre-release MV. 

Meanwhile, the GOT7 members plan on greeting fans just before their full album release this November 30 at 4:30 PM KST with a Twitter Blueroom Live, so make sure to tune in! In the meantime, check out the boys' handsome jacket cover images above and below. 

