BTS recognized with 'Wall Street Journal's 2020 Music Innovator Award!

BTS have been recognized as the 2020 Music Innovators of the 10th annual Innovator Awards hosted by the 'Wall Street Journal'!

This year, the K-Pop stars have been recognized alongside Jennifer Lopez (2020 Pop Culture Innovator), Patti Smith (2020 Literature Innovator), Tyler Perry (2020 Entertainment Innovator), Titus Kaphar (2020 Art Innovator), and more.

Watch the 'Wall Street Journal's full coverage of BTS, this year's official 2020 Music Innovators, above! The magazine will launch a comprehensive cover story tomorrow, on November 12.

Congratulations!