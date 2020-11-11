27

16

Misc
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

BTS recognized with 'Wall Street Journal's 2020 Music Innovator Award!

AKP STAFF

BTS have been recognized as the 2020 Music Innovators of the 10th annual Innovator Awards hosted by the 'Wall Street Journal'!

This year, the K-Pop stars have been recognized alongside Jennifer Lopez (2020 Pop Culture Innovator), Patti Smith (2020 Literature Innovator), Tyler Perry (2020 Entertainment Innovator), Titus Kaphar (2020 Art Innovator), and more. 

Watch the 'Wall Street Journal's full coverage of BTS, this year's official 2020 Music Innovators, above! The magazine will launch a comprehensive cover story tomorrow, on November 12. 

Congratulations!

  1. BTS
4 1,728 Share 63% Upvoted

3

darkangel4525,203 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

This is huge! Congratulations! I'm so happy that BTS keep being awarded and honored for their greatness, innovation and artistry, in Korea, US, and Worldwide. They are amazing artists.

Share

1

caribbeangal5,432 pts 51 minutes ago 0
51 minutes ago

"The word innovation for me sounds like a thrill, like not explored. To me innovation means no stopping. I think the most important thing is that you're always changing. Never being comfortable always evolving." - Suga

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

ASTRO, Cha Eun Woo, B1A4, Sandeul, BLACKPINK, Rose, BTS, j-hope, SUGA, Cosmic Girls, Bona, Eunseo, Seola, DIA, Eunchae, GFriend (Girlfriend), Yuju, Eunha, Girls
Fans think these are the best idol stage names
4 hours ago   21   8,519

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND