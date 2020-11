SM Entertainment's upcoming rookie girl group aespa has released individual debut teaser photos of the team's fourth and final member, Karina!



aespa's grand debut with their 1st single "Black Mamba" is less than a week away, coming up on November 17 at 6 PM KST. The single is described as a powerful dance genre topped with synth and bass sounds.

Check out Karina's gorgeous new concept photos above and below!