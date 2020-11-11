NiziU become the first ever Japanese female group to surpass 100 million streams on Oricon

According to Japanese media outlets on November 11, NiziU recently became the first ever female Japanese group to surpass 100 million streams on the nation's Oricon chart with their pre-debut single, "Make You Happy"!

As of November 11, NiziU's "Make You Happy" ranked 5th on Oricon's Weekly Streaming Chart with 4,780,000 for this week. This puts NiziU's overall streams at 101,520,000, marking NiziU as the first ever female group to surpass the 100M achievement. Furthermore, NiziU's "Make You Happy" has reached this milestone in the fastest time frame for any artist, at 19 weeks.

In addition, NiziU's recent Christmas collaboration with Shibuya Japan garnered attention, as large visual ads of the NiziU girls appeared in various cities.

Meanwhile, NiziU's official debut single "Step and a Step" will be out this December 2!

