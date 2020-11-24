BTS deliver an emotional rendition of 'Life Goes On' on 'The Late Late Show With James Corden'

BTS have returned to their home away from home, CBS's 'The Late Late Show With James Corden'! This time, the boys brought their latest title track, "Life Goes On".

In this sentimental rendition of "Life Goes On" from Seoul, the BTS members get ready for the holidays as they walk through the doors of time, counting down the days until Christmas. SUGA was seen joining the members to complete a wholesome, heartwarming performance.

Meanwhile, BTS recently released their special album 'BE (Deluxe Edition)' and took home two trophies at the '2020 American Music Awards' including 'Favorite Social Artist' and 'Best Group'.