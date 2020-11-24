18

2

Variety
Posted by beansss 43 minutes ago

BTS deliver an emotional rendition of 'Life Goes On' on 'The Late Late Show With James Corden'

AKP STAFF

BTS have returned to their home away from home, CBS's 'The Late Late Show With James Corden'! This time, the boys brought their latest title track, "Life Goes On". 

In this sentimental rendition of "Life Goes On" from Seoul, the BTS members get ready for the holidays as they walk through the doors of time, counting down the days until Christmas. SUGA was seen joining the members to complete a wholesome, heartwarming performance.

Meanwhile, BTS recently released their special album 'BE (Deluxe Edition)' and took home two trophies at the '2020 American Music Awards' including 'Favorite Social Artist' and 'Best Group'. 

  1. BTS
3 1,403 Share 90% Upvoted

1

darkangel4525,348 pts 32 minutes ago 0
32 minutes ago

Their set is the same room with the seasons changing because we have all spent this year inside as the world/outside went from sunny to rainy to snowy and now it's almost christmas time and Life Goes On 😭 .

Share

0

dots-army105 pts 10 minutes ago 0
10 minutes ago

Another great production and performance by BTS 🥰

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND