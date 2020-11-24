Check out the MV for TOMORROW x TOGETHER's 1st ever drama OST 'Your Light' for JTBC's 'Live On'

TOMORROW x TOGETHER have released their first ever drama OST since debut, for JTBC's newest Mon-Tues mini series 'Live On'!

Titled "Your Light", TXT's OST Part.1 for 'Live On' serves as the drama's official ending theme song. The bright and upbeat OST track depicts the refreshing and passionate sentiments of youth seen in the drama 'Live On', which tells the stories of high school students with a passion for each of their extracurricular activities.

Check out the OST MV for "Your Light" above, starring 'Live On' lead stars Jung Da Bin, NU'EST's Minhyun, and more!