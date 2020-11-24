14

1

News
Posted by germainej 1 hour ago

Late idol star Hara's brother Goo Ho In gives update on ongoing attempts to pass 'Goo Hara Law'

AKP STAFF

Late idol star Hara's brother Goo Ho In has given an update on his ongoing attempts to pass the 'Goo Hara Law'.

In an interview with reporters on November 24, Goo Ho In expressed his feelings on his younger sister's early passing in November of last year. He said, "One year has passed quickly already. Recently, the Korean Women Lawyers Association gave us help. I'm relieved that we're agreeing that the 'Goo Hara Law' is something that is necessary, and we're making progress."

He further stated his hopes for the 'Goo Hara Law,' saying, "Even if it takes a little longer, we'll try to legislate. If not now, when will it get passed?"

As previously reported, Hara's biological mother, who had been absent from her children's lives since they were 9 and 7 years old, demanded her part of the inheritance after the former KARA member's death. Goo Ho In then filed a domestic lawsuit against their mother under the claim that she did not fulfill her duty to nurture her. The 'Goo Hara Law' would prohibit estranged parents from inheriting their deceased children's assets. 

  1. Hara
  2. GOO HO IN
4 2,254 Share 93% Upvoted

5

k_kid6,610 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

His mom's side is a total mess of a family. From the mom to the aunt. The aunt's talking about Hara not being born by herself, and so, the mom is obligated to get the inheritance... because she gave birth to her and that's supposed to be enough. What kind of crap is that? I hope this law passes and the mom gets absolutely nothing but legal fees to pay.

Share

3

Doodles1,915 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

I honestly hope the law passes and he can finally mourn in peace like he deserves. Must have been such an stressful year for him.

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

Momoland
Momoland drop 'Ready or Not' performance MV
56 minutes ago   1   371

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND