Late idol star Hara's brother Goo Ho In gives update on ongoing attempts to pass 'Goo Hara Law'

Late idol star Hara's brother Goo Ho In has given an update on his ongoing attempts to pass the 'Goo Hara Law'.



In an interview with reporters on November 24, Goo Ho In expressed his feelings on his younger sister's early passing in November of last year. He said, "One year has passed quickly already. Recently, the Korean Women Lawyers Association gave us help. I'm relieved that we're agreeing that the 'Goo Hara Law' is something that is necessary, and we're making progress."



He further stated his hopes for the 'Goo Hara Law,' saying, "Even if it takes a little longer, we'll try to legislate. If not now, when will it get passed?"



As previously reported, Hara's biological mother, who had been absent from her children's lives since they were 9 and 7 years old, demanded her part of the inheritance after the former KARA member's death. Goo Ho In then filed a domestic lawsuit against their mother under the claim that she did not fulfill her duty to nurture her. The 'Goo Hara Law' would prohibit estranged parents from inheriting their deceased children's assets.