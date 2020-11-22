8

Posted by jennywill 22 minutes ago

BLACKPINK tease large-scale project with 'BLACKPINK - Around the World'

BLACKPINK is ready with another project.

The girls just dropped a teaser for something called 'BLACKPINK - Around the World'. The teaser features various cities, including Seoul, Paris, Sydney, Rio de Janeiro, Johannesburg, New York, London, Istanbul, Mexico City, Amsterdam, Singapore, Jakarta, Hong Kong, Los Angeles, Mumbai, Toronto, Tokyo, Kuala Lumpur, Taipei, Bangkok, and more. All the times listed at pointing to the same time (just in different time zones), so it seems to be teasing the release of something at that time.

Are you ready for whatever this may be?

chloe29236 pts 14 minutes ago
14 minutes ago

YAAAAASSSSSS!!! Whatever it is, I’m ready for it!!!

gookr3,391 pts 11 minutes ago
11 minutes ago

i think its gonna be an online concert but i might be wrong

Share

