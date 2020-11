Natty announced her official fanclub name.





She had her 200-day 'V Live' session on the 22nd, where she revealed that her fanclub would be named 'TwiNny'. 'TwiNny' is actually the name given to the teddy bear in her 'Teddy Bear' promotions, and she had actually hinted that it would be the name of her fanclub. She explained that 'TwiNny' was someone who was her best friend, and someone who she got strength from.





Do you like the name?