A 1theK staff has tested positive for COVID-19.

The staff, who is part of the filming crew, participated in filming on the 20th. They felt symptoms and were tested, getting a positive result on the 22nd. Everyone who participated in the filming that day immediately was tested and went into quarantine. A portion of the 1theK office was also closed off.



Other staff who came into contact with the person were also tested and quarantined.