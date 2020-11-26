'2020 APAN Music Awards' reveals 'Top 10' winners and more

The '2020 APAN Music Awards' revealed its list of 'Top 10' winners and more.



On November 26, the '2020 APAN Music Awards' announced the 'Top 10' acts that "made K-pop shine in 2020" according to popularity, physical album and digital sales, and judge scores. In no particular order, the winners are - Kang Daniel, The Boyz, MONSTA X, BTS, Seventeen, IZ*ONE, Lim Young Woong, GOT7, NCT 127, and TWICE.



The 'Best Icon Award' was awarded to NCT U, 'Best Performance' was awarded to Kang Daniel, 'Best Music Video' went to BLACKPINK, and 'Best All-Rounder' was awarded to GOT7's JB.



Congratulations to all the winners!



