Weki Meki channel Snow White and dwarfs in special '100 Facts' Halloween dance video

Weki Meki have revealed a special dance video for "100 Facts".



In the dance video, Weki Meki channel Snow White and her dwarfs as they go over the choreography for "100 Facts", the English version of "Cool" from their fourth mini album 'New Rules'. Fans also get a sneak peek at the members decorating the practice room.



Watch Weki Meki's "100 Facts" dance video above!