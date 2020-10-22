Former Super Junior member Kim Ki Bum surprises fans with longer locks

Former Super Junior member Kim Ki Bum surprised fans with his current appearance.



Kim Ki Bum featured as a guest on the October 22nd episode of the YouTube show 'Current Status Olympics', and fans were surprised by his new look with long hair. The former idol explained, "I'm not trying to grow my hair out. It's just long because I've been home alone. The same was true when pictures of my beard in the past became a hot topic. It's not that I wanted to show anyone. It just grew that way."



As for his time away from the spotlight, he expressed, "I didn't even know I disappeared. I did not think, 'I'm a person of this position,' at all. I've always doubted myself and disapproved of myself. I didn't like my diction either. That's why in 2009 I took a break, so I can study acting properly."



Kim Ki Bum continued, "I don't think I've done anything for 3 years. Now I regret that I wasn't more assenting in my life." As for recent updates, he revealed he started a YouTube channel, saying, "Heechul made it for me. All the videos were uploaded by Heechul."



Check out the video of Kim Ki Bum above and his YouTube channel here.