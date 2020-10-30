TWICE's Momo reveals she's a huge fan of Rain

TWICE's Momo revealed she's a huge fan of Rain.



On the latest episode of YouTube variety show 'Season B Season', Rain watched TWICE perform their new track "I Can't Stop Me", and he expressed how much he loved one of their moves. Jihyo asked him to dance with them, and Momo taught him the key choreography. However, when he asked her to dance with him, Momo shied away, explaining, "I'm too nervous, so I can't. I'm a total fan."



Her fellow TWICE members then shared that Momo's ringtone is Rain's 2010 hit track "Love Song", and her manager called her phone to prove it.



In other news, Momo and Super Junior's Heechul confirmed they were in a relationship earlier this year.



Did you know Momo was such a big fan of Rain?