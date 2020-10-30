BTS pick up award for 'Dynamite' at '2020 MTV Video Music Awards Japan'

BTS have picked up an award at the '2020 MTV Video Music Awards Japan'.



On October 30, the '2020 MTV Video Music Awards Japan' announced the winners of the ceremony, and BTS have taken the award for 'International Best Group Video' with their music video for "Dynamite". This is the second time the Big Hit Entertainment group have won the award as they previously took the spot in 2018 with their "Fake Love" music video.



The '2020 MTV Video Music Awards Japan' will be broadcast live on November 29.



In other news, BTS are making a comeback with their new album 'BE' on November 20 KST.



