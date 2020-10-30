'DC Inside' gallery petitions for Chanyeol to leave EXO

3

Chanyeol's gallery on 'DC Inside' gallery has petitioned for him to leave EXO.

On October 29, alleged EXO fans on internet community DC Inside posted a petition asking Chanyeol to leave the SM Entertainment group following his recent cheating controversy. The post titled "Statement urging withdrawal of Chanyeol" stated, "We want to send a celebrity back to regular life after a long journey together. Since the issue of Chanyeol's personal life was raised, SM Entertainment has made an absurd position that it has no official position."

The DC Inside community continued, "Chanyeol has also not expressed any particular position on the controversy, so fans have agreed to reject him from the group and no longer accept him. We can never tolerate Chanyeol's promiscuous past, which has caused a great deal of damage to one person, and we strongly urge his label to have Chanyeol withdraw from EXO as soon as possible."

What are your thoughts on the post and Chanyeol's controversy?

