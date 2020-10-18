TWICE drops gorgeous concept film and teaser images for Mina

TWICE has unveiled a batch of new individual teasers.

On October 19 KST, the girl group dropped the concept film and teaser images - both 'story' and 'style' version - for Mina. In the concept film, the member looks alluringly into the camera as both color and grayscaled moving images capture her beauty. With flowers and stylish outfits, TWICE's concept this time around seems to bring out the essence of a chic fairy tale!

TWICE's 2nd full album 'Eyes Wide Open' will be released on October 26 at 6 PM KST.