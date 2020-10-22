TWICE are ready for their stop in 'I Can't Stop Me' MV platform teaser

TWICE have dropped their music video platform teaser for "I Can't Stop Me".



In the MV teaser, TWICE are ready for their stop as they dance in the subway. "I Can't Stop Me" is the title song of the JYP Entertainment girl group's upcoming second full album 'Eyes Wide Open', which drops on October 26 KST.



Watch TWICE's "I Can't Stop Me" MV platform teaser above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.

