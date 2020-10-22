21

Posted by germainej

TWICE are ready for their stop in 'I Can't Stop Me' MV platform teaser

TWICE have dropped their music video platform teaser for "I Can't Stop Me".

In the MV teaser, TWICE are ready for their stop as they dance in the subway. "I Can't Stop Me" is the title song of the JYP Entertainment girl group's upcoming second full album 'Eyes Wide Open', which drops on October 26 KST.

Watch TWICE's "I Can't Stop Me" MV platform teaser above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.

twiceyoda536 pts 36 minutes ago
36 minutes ago

Nation's girl group is back!! TWICE comeback fighting!!

letoaletoa01-184 pts 24 minutes ago
24 minutes ago

TWICE BEST SELLING GIRL GROUP IS COMING YOUR WAYYYY PERIODT

