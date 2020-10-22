MONSTA X tease 'Fatal Love' mini album in red

MONSTA X have revealed their latest teaser images for 'Fatal Love'.



In the teasers, MONSTA X take on a sexy concept in leather and red light. 'Fatal Love' is the group's third mini album set to drop on November 2 KST. After their epic film 'Fantasia X', MONSTA X will be dropping concept photos until their music video teaser on October 29 KST, album preview on November 1, and the album release on November 2.



Check out MONSTA X' 'Fatal Love' teasers below.

