Posted by haydn-an AKP STAFF 58 minutes ago

Seventeen ready to hit a "HOME;RUN" as they release second mv teaser for their title track

Seventeen is ready to hit a home run with their new music video teaser for the title track "HOME; RUN."

On October 16 at midnight KST, the boy group released another music video teaser for the title track "HOME; RUN." The Seventeen members show off their retro-funk vibe as the boys dance in the old vintage movie theater and bowling alley wearing the classy old-fashion suits.

Seventeen's special album '; [Semicolon]' will be fully released on October 19 at 6 PM KST. Check out the music video teaser while waiting for the release of their new album.

Joshua's icy blond hair hits different, but I'm a bit concerned that his hair might be damaged from that amount of bleach

