11

2

News
Posted by haydn-an AKP STAFF 39 minutes ago

MAMAMOOO prepare to make a comeback with their pre-release track "Dingga" before releasing their tenth mini-album 'Travel'

AKP STAFF

The girls of MAMAMOO are preparing to make their comeback with a pre-release track "Dingga" before releasing their tenth mini-album 'Travel.'

On October 16 at midnight KST, MAMAMOO released a second concept photo in which the girls are fashionably alluring as they pose in front of the neon lights. Each member shows off their individuality through their unique fashion.

The girls are planning to pre-release the track "Dingga" on October 20, followed by the album's official release on November 3 at 6 PM KST.

Stay tuned for the pre-release track and the release of MAMAMOO's tenth mini-album.

  1. MAMAMOO
4 763 Share 85% Upvoted

2

myung-mitha538 pts 26 minutes ago 0
26 minutes ago

All 4 are looking fine as hell😍

Share

1

Tuni222 pts 8 minutes ago 0
8 minutes ago

Moonbyul's outfit would've looked so perfect if it weren't for that big bow

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

Most Iconic SM Visual of All Time?
5 days ago   145   43,705

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND