MAMAMOOO prepare to make a comeback with their pre-release track "Dingga" before releasing their tenth mini-album 'Travel'

The girls of MAMAMOO are preparing to make their comeback with a pre-release track "Dingga" before releasing their tenth mini-album 'Travel.'

On October 16 at midnight KST, MAMAMOO released a second concept photo in which the girls are fashionably alluring as they pose in front of the neon lights. Each member shows off their individuality through their unique fashion.

The girls are planning to pre-release the track "Dingga" on October 20, followed by the album's official release on November 3 at 6 PM KST.

Stay tuned for the pre-release track and the release of MAMAMOO's tenth mini-album.