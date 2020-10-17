Popular YouTuber Josh posts an apology video and announces to take a break from all activities online

Josh, from the popular YouTube channel "Korean Englishman", apologized for the recent controversy over his wife's birthday celebration during the self-quarantine period.

On October 16th, Josh posted an apology video on his YouTube channel. This was 3 days after posting his apology letter on the channel's community tab, which backfired after some netizens questioned his sincerity over his efforts to decrease the gravity of a situation in the English version.



In the video, Josh stated, "It has been claimed that our audience is almost all Korean and 98% of our income is created in Korea and implied that we are just using those Korean viewers for profit. This is not true." along with his apology.



He concluded his video by stating, "The last week has been more traumatic and devastating than we will ever be able to communicate, and my fault has led us to make the decision to stop our channels for now."

Below are some of the comments under his apology video. What do you think?

"I don't care if the average percentage of Korean viewers are less than 50%. If you came to Korea to receive Korean health care, you should have complied with the quarantine guidelines. What makes you so confident over the fact that you breached another sovereign country's rules. I guess you wouldn't feel the economic impact of Coronavirus but a lot of Koreans' livelihoods are affected by it and some couldn't even attend a family funeral. Just apologize, why are you so upset. Foreign viewers are criticizing us without knowing the details."

"So the key takeaways from this video are Korean viewers don't even exceed half of the entire viewers. I'll sue you if you leave malicious comments and I'll be taking a break.



He didn't even acknowledge backpacker controversy back then, but this time he is apologizing and threatening to sue.



I guess his plan is to lay low until they go back to the UK after receiving all the benefits during their stay in Korea."

