Posted by olmal AKP STAFF 13 minutes ago

BTS continues its winning streak with "Dynamite" after 2 months since the release

BTS continued their winning streak with "Dynamite" after 2 months since the initial release of the single. 

On October 17th, shortly after this week's episode of MBC's 'Show! Music Core' aired, a post announcing another win of BTS' 'Dynamite' gained attention on a popular online forum. In the comments, netizens expressed their surprise over the group's win. 

Some of the comments include

"Congratulations to BTS!"

"It's crazy how BTS can win the first place for two months without physical albums."

"Song title checks out. 'Dynamite' hit indeed"
"Wow, my school started when this song first came out, and it's still winning during the midterm season.."


BTS, Sandeul, and BLACKPINK were the nominees, but it was BTS who took the win with "Dynamite". What are your thoughts? 

Astres_Dare2,667 pts 6 minutes ago 0
6 minutes ago

...wait it was 2 months ago...it feels like yesterday 0.o

